Hillenbrand to divest Batesville business for $761.5M
Dec. 15, 2022
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) has agreed to sell its Batesville business segment to an affiliate of private equity firm LongRange Capital for $761.5M, including an $11.5M sub-note.
- Net proceeds from the sale are expected to be used for debt reduction.
- The divesture will complete Hillenbrand's (HI) transformation into a pure-play industrial company. The transaction, expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, allows Hillenbrand (HI) and Batesville to maintain clear focus on their respective core industries.
- Upon completion, Hillenbrand and Batesville will both remain headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.
