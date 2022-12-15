Hillenbrand to divest Batesville business for $761.5M

Dec. 15, 2022 8:04 AM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) has agreed to sell its Batesville business segment to an affiliate of private equity firm LongRange Capital for $761.5M, including an $11.5M sub-note.
  • Net proceeds from the sale are expected to be used for debt reduction.
  • The divesture will complete Hillenbrand's (HI) transformation into a pure-play industrial company. The transaction, expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, allows Hillenbrand (HI) and Batesville to maintain clear focus on their respective core industries.
  • Upon completion, Hillenbrand and Batesville will both remain headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

