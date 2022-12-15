Jabil Non-GAAP EPS of $2.31 beats by $0.07, revenue of $9.63B beats by $310M, raises full year core EPS outlook

Dec. 15, 2022
  • Jabil press release (NYSE:JBL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.31 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $9.63B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
  • Diversified Manufacturing Services year-on-year revenue growth: 8 percent
  • Electronics Manufacturing Services year-on-year revenue growth: 18 percent
  • Q2 Outlook: Net revenue of $7.8B to $8.4B vs. consensus of $7.98B; GAAP operating income $319M-$379M; Non-GAAP operating income $347M-$407M; GAAP EPS $1.44 to $1.84; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 to $2.04 vs. consensus of $1.83
  • “I remain confident in our plan moving forward, which is supported by both strong secular tailwinds and continued refinement of our more traditional businesses,” continued Mondello. “As a result, we are raising our core EPS for the year to $8.40, a twenty-five cent increase from our outlook at the beginning of the fiscal year,"

