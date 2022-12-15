BioCryst drops on plans to discontinue oral Factor D inhibitor
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shed ~8% pre-market Thursday after the biotech announced its decision to discontinue the development of BCX9930, an oral inhibitor of Factor D targeted at complement-mediated diseases.
- Instead, the company will focus its complement inhibitor program on BCX10013, an experimental once-daily oral Factor D inhibitor for alternative pathway which is expected to generate early data from healthy volunteers in Q1 2023.
- BioCryst (BCRX) will also study the potential of other oral agents against multiple targets in other complement pathways.
- The decision follows new competitor data disclosed at the recently concluded American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, the company said.
- The plan to pause the BCX9930 program early this year allowed the company to reduce its 2022 guidance for operating expenses by $100M, BioCryst (BCRX) said, adding that with the decision to discontinue the program, its R&D costs for next year will be unchanged from 2022.
- In August, citing Phase 1 data, BioCryst (BCRX) said that BCX9930 showed more 99% suppression of the alternative pathway (AP) of the complement system in patients with the rare renal disease C3 glomerulopathy.
