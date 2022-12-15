Vision Marine bags order for initial E-Motion propulsion system
- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) has received an initial purchase order from Groupe Beneteau of 25 E-Motion 180E outboard and powertrain systems.
- In addition, at the beginning of each month, Beneteau will provide the company a quarterly rolling forecast, which shall include additional quantities through a purchase order for the outboard and powertrain systems.
- "This initial order sets an important commercial milestone and reflects not only the value, but also the trust Beneteau places in our innovative technology, as we expand fully electric propulsion systems globally across Beneteau’s formidable portfolio of brands,” stated Alex Mongeon, co-founder & CEO.
