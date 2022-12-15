Marriott International loses bull rating at Barclays due to economic headwinds

Barclay turned cautious on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) into the new year with the macroeconomic backdrop expected to hold back results.

The firm lowered its rating on the hotel operator to Equal-weight from Overweight on Thursday.

Analyst Brandt Montour and team think the tailwinds that supported Marriott's share price in 2022 will diminish in 2023. There was also a warning on more incremental price sensitivity at the high end that could come into play.

Barclays increased its price target on MAR to $170 to give shares about 7% more room to run, but sees the hotel stock fairly valued at that level.

Shares of Marriott (MAR) traded flat in the premarket session on Thursday. For the year, Marriott is down 2.79%.

Marriott lost its bull rating at Citi earlier in the week.