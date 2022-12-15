SentinelOne falls despite Wedbush starting coverage with outperform rating
Dec. 15, 2022 8:15 AM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading on Thursday as Wedbush Securities started coverage on the cybersecurity company with an outperform rating, citing its "long runway for growth."
- Analyst Taz Koujalgi called SentinelOne (S) "one of the leading cybersecurity vendors" and not that it has a platform that gives customers endpoint security, cloud security and identity security all in one place. And given that its market is likely $40B in size and it only has a run rate of around $500M in annual recurring revenue, there's plenty of room for the company to grow, while also improving its margins.
- Koujalgi conceded that SentinelOne (S) has seen momentum slip, but that is likely due to the global economy and the extended sales cycles that come with slowdowns. Even still, the company expects annual recurring revenue to grow 50% year-over-year in 2024.
- "We believe the stock is pricing in these risks, and at 4x FY25E EV/sales, the risk/reward is attractive," Koujalgi wrote.
- SentinelOne (S) recently reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance for the next quarter that topped Wall Street estimates.
Comments