Western Digital, New Fortress Energy, Alight among premarket losers' pack
- Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) -75% as THB001 phase 1 study gets axed on liver toxicity woes.
- Novavax (NVAX) -12% on plan to sell up to $125M of shares, amending of UK supply agreement.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) -9% as it discontinues development of BCX9930 and shifts focus to potential once-daily, oral factor D inhibitor, BCX10013.
- BioCardia (BCDA) -10% on $3.6M private placement of common stock.
- Alight (ALIT) -9%.
- Meiwu Technology (WNW) -8%.
- Know Labs (KNW) -7%.
- New Fortress Energy (NFE) -7% on pricing of secondary stock offering at $46.00/share.
- Avidity Biosciences (RNA) -7% on $150M public offering.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) -6% on Q4 earnings, dimmed hashrate outlook.
- Western Digital (WDC) -5% as Goldman Sachs downgrades, citing concerns about its balance sheet.
- Niu Technologies (NIU) -5%.
