Shopify added as new best idea long at Hedgeye
Dec. 15, 2022 8:16 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) was added as a new best idea long at Hedgeye with potential 30% upside from current levels.
- "SHOP is continuing to add new customers, upsell features are gaining traction, core engagement data is strong, and profitability is returning to focus," Hedgeye analyst Ami Joseph wrote in a note on Wednesday.
- Hedgeye data suggest an improving e-commerce backdrop and that upsell features such as POS & Markets are gaining traction, even as the Street is "getting increasingly bearish on backward-looking reporting data," Joseph added.
- Hedgeye holding call on Wednesday on Shopify (SHOP) long idea.
- A week ago UBS started coverage of Shopify (SHOP) with a sell rating.
