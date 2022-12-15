The European Central Bank raised its three key interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, as expected, slowing from the 75-bp rate hikes at each of its two previous meetings. Still, the central bank said it expects to raise rates even further at coming meetings to tamp down inflation.

"In particular, the Governing Council judges that interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target," the ECB said in its statement.

The policy tightening is continuing even as the ECB sees weaker economic activity ahead. "The euro area economy may contract in the current quarter and the next quarter, owing to the energy crisis, high uncertainty, weakening global economic activity and tighter financing conditions," the statement said.

Still, they expect a recession would be relatively short-lived and shallow. Overall, the Eurosystem staff projections now see the economy growing by 3.4% in 2022, 0.5% in 2023, 1.9% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025.

The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 2.50%, 2.75% and 2.00% respectively, the ECB said.

The ECB has increased its bank deposit rate to 2.0% from -0.5% in the past four meetings. The move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike of 50 bps made on Wednesday, a downshift from its four prior increases.

The ECB's Governing Council is also tightening policy through its balance sheet. Its asset purchase program portfolio will decline by €15B per month, on average, until the end of Q2 2023 and "its subsequent pace will be determined over time." At its February meeting the Governing Council will announce the detailed parameters for reducing the APP holdings, it said.

Many central banks of advanced economies have forcefully tightened policy in an effort to rein in inflation, which has surged in the wake of the pandemic that snarled supply chains and the war in the Ukraine, which led to soaring commodity prices.

Developing... check back for updates.

Earlier on Thursday, France's inflation rate was unchanged at 6.20% in November.