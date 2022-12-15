Sonim Technologies expects 13% topline surge in Q4 2022
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) expects continued sequential growth in Q4 2022, ending December 31, with revenue anticipated to be in excess of $24M, representing sequential growth of at least 17% from revenue of $20.5M in Q3 and Y/Y growth of 51%.
"The third quarter demonstrated our plan's ability to rapidly reduce net loss in our drive to profitability. We remain laser focused on maintaining revenue growth and holding operating expenses to efficient levels in the fourth quarter and into 2023. We believe our existing balance sheet provides the cash necessary for this transformation. We intend to fund our growth from cash available and, when we achieve a scale requiring additional working capital for inventory and receivables, establish financing lines based upon our high-quality business relationships with top-tier U.S. and global counterparties." said Clay Crolius, CFO.
