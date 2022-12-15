Bank of America’s assessment of packaging and paper products prompted some ratings reshuffling on Thursday.

A team of analysts led by George Staphos said that cans are likely to grow in popularity and labels are “the preferred way to gain exposure to an ultimate parcel shipment & economic recovery” ahead. However, Staphos’ team remains far more bearish on paper and containerboard dynamics.

“We think demand will have a weaker bias and the need for continued inventory destocking in boxes, labels and elsewhere mean shipments will likely trend below consumption,” Staphos explained. “That said, commodities should be less volatile, initially declining, with improved supply chains.”

The bank upgraded Ardagh Beverage (NYSE:AMBP) to Buy from Neutral, adding to bullish takes on Ball Corp. (BALL) and top pick Crown Holdings (CCK). Additionally, Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded to Buy as its valuation appears attractive, in the bank’s view. Silgan Holdings (SLGN) was also called out as a “top idea” based upon an attractive valuation and potential for growth.

On the other hand, Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) were cut to Neutral from Buy due to the aforementioned headwinds hitting the containerboard industry. Wood product stocks are also viewed negatively with both Boise Cascade (BCC) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) attracting Sell-equivalent ratings.

