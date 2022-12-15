Dover acquires precision gear pumps manufacturer
Dec. 15, 2022 8:21 AM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) has completed the acquisition of Witte Pumps & Technology GmbH, a manufacturer of precision gear pumps.
- Witte will become part of the Maag business unit within the company's Pumps & Process Solutions segment.
- Speaking about the acquisition, Maag's President, Ueli Thürig, said, "The acquisition of Witte complements and expands Maag's product and technology offering, improves our geographic reach, and provides access to new customer segments. The integrated business will be better positioned to serve our global customer bases from 22 worldwide locations, and better enable us to drive strong growth grounded in the technological leadership that Maag and Witte are known for globally. Additionally, we expect to drive significant cost efficiencies through our integrated and larger scale footprint."
Comments