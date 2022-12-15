Titan Pharmaceuticals rises on plans of merger with undisclosed advanced air mobility player
Dec. 15, 2022 8:26 AM ETTitan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) said it signed a non-binding letter of intent for a reverse merger with a developer in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).
- The company added that it continues to progress on strategic Transactions including sale of existing assets.
- "We believe that the Advanced Air Mobility sector offers a potential tremendous growth opportunity for our shareholders," said Titan CEO David Lazar. "We will continue to update our shareholders in the coming months regarding this potential transaction in the AAM sector as both parties continue their due diligence."
- In addition, Titan said that it has taken steps to preserve capital, including recent reductions of staff and overhead, while it continues to have discussions with potential strategic partners to monetize its scientific assets.
- The completion of the proposed reverse merger is subject to condition, including completion of due diligence by poth parties, approval of continued listing by Nasdaq of Titan's common shares, financing, among other things.
- Titan noted that there are no assurances that efforts for the transaction will be successful.
- TTNP +12.06% to $1.08 premarket Dec. 15
