Canada housing starts fall less than expected
Dec. 15, 2022 8:31 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Housing starts in Canada edged down 0.2% over a month earlier to 264,159 units in November of 2022, above market expectations of 255,000 units, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CHMC).
- The SAAR of total urban starts was also flat, with 242,644 units recorded in November, as multi-unit urban starts increased 2% to 190,415 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 7% to 52,229 units.
- Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,515 units.
- ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA.
