4 stocks to watch on Thursday: Telsa, Capital One and more

Stocks look poised for another slide to start Thursday's trading, adding to the late-day weakness seen the previous day. Shares dropped on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced another rate hike and policymakers projected that interest rates would likely go higher than they previously thought. Here are some stocks to watch for Thursday:

Telsa ( NASDAQ: TSLA sold another 22M shares of the EV maker for approximately $3.6B. Going into Thursday's session, shares have fallen for three straight days, with the stock dropping more than 12% over that span.

Two units at Medtronic (MDT), which the medical device maker is looking to spin off, have reportedly become the target of potential takeovers. According to Bloomberg, Siemens Healthineers AG and GE's (GE) healthcare arm are considering purchases. The businesses have also received interest from private equity firms, the news outlet said.

Capital One (COF) reported that delinquencies and net charge-offs rose in November. The credit card giant said its delinquency rate climbed to 3.32% in the month, compared to 3.17% in October and 2.13% in November of last year. The firm's net charge-off rate reached 3.14% compared to 2.93% in the prior month.

Adobe (ADBE) is set to release its quarterly results after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to earn $3.50 per share, with revenue projected to rise to $4.53B. Meanwhile, the software maker's $20B acquisition of collaborative design platform company Figma will likely be a key topic of discussion as the firm releases its financial figures.

Elsewhere in the market, Kaiju ETF Advisors has launched a new actively managed ETF driven by artificial intelligence, meant to identify opportunities to buy short-term dips in stocks.