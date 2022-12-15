Retail sales fall more than expected in November

November Retail Sales: -0.6% M/M vs. -0.2% consensus and +1.3% prior (revised from +1.7%).

Core Retail Sales: -0.2% M/M vs. +0.2% consensus and -1.2% prior (revised from +1.7%).

Ex-Auto & Gas: -0.2% M/M vs. -0.1% consensus and +0.8% prior (revised from +1.4%).

"Spending on housing-related big ticket items, vehicles and at building and garden stores down big," said KPMG US Chief Economist Diane Swonk. "Traditional department stores hit hardest in general merchandise, which suggests consumers moved down scale to big box discounters. Online still up."

In Thursday premarket, Macy's (M) stock dropped 1.9%, Target (TGT) is off 1.4%, Costco (COST) -0.8%, Walmart (WMT) -0.6%, Amazon (AMZN) -1.9%.

"Retail sales fell on a month-over-month basis in November for the third time in five months," said Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman. "The year-over-year gain of 6.5% is below the headline inflation rate and marks the slowest year-over-year retail sales growth since 2020. This is perhaps the strongest evidence yet that consumers are pulling back, and it comes at a critical time of year for retailers."

Retail trade sales fell 0.8% from the prior month, but rose 5.4% from a year ago, with gas stations up 16.2% from November 2021 and food services and drinking places up 14.1% Y/Y.

The reduced spending is what the Federal Reserve is looking for in its quest to stifle inflation. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policy will need to be restrictive "for some time".