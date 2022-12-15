Wayfair attracts cautious rating from Wolfe Research

Dec. 15, 2022 8:32 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was initiated at a Hold-equivalent rating at Wolfe Research on Thursday.

The initiation acknowledged that the Boston-based online home furnishings retailer has emerged as a rapidly growing and popular ecommerce player, accelerating rapidly during the pandemic. However, shifting macro dynamics, increasing competition, and concerns about the company’s balance sheet prevent the firm’s analysts from taking a bullish stance.

“Wayfair is one of the largest online sellers of furniture and home furnishings, which is a very large and growing TAM supporting a +21% five-year revenue CAGR through year-end 2022e,” the team wrote. “Our peer perform rating reflects near-term risks to discretionary spending and questions over recent market share loss.”

Shares of Wayfair (W) slipped 2.87% in premarket trading on light volume.

