Nucor says FY22 EPS 'remains on track to exceed $23.16 set in 2021'
Dec. 15, 2022 8:20 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) expects Q4 earnings to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.35/share vs. consensus of $4.27; as Q3 net earnings were of $6.50/share and $7.97/share in the Q4 2021.
- Full year earnings for 2022 remains on track to exceed the record of $23.16/share Nucor set in 2021.
- Included in the expected Q4 quarter earnings range is an ~$58M net benefit, or $0.22/share, related to state tax credits.
- During Q4, Nucor has repurchased ~3.1M shares at an average price of $130.30/share.
- Nucor has returned ~$3.3B to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments year-to-date.
