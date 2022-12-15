CASI spikes as CAR-T therapy undergoes review in China for leukemia
Dec. 15, 2022 8:34 AM ETCASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- U.S. biotech CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced Thursday that Chinese regulators accepted the marketing application submitted by its partner Juventas Cell Therapy, Ltd. for CAR-T therapy CNCT19 targeted at certain patients with leukemia. CASI (CASI) shares gained ~6% in reaction.
- With the new drug application (NDA), Juventas Cell seeks the authorization of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for CNCT19 to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (r/r B-ALL).
- Its NDA is backed by initial data from a Phase 2 single-dose and multicenter clinical trial, which indicated ~67% and ~51% complete remission within three months and by the end of the third month, respectively, for CNCT19 among 39 evaluable adult patients with r/r B-ALL.
- In 2019, CASI Pharma (CASI) announced a licensing agreement with Juventas Cell Therapy to obtain exclusive worldwide rights to CNCT19.
- CNCT19 is an investigational CD-19-directed CAR-T therapy for which the China Center of Drug Evaluation has issued Breakthrough Designation status, and the FDA has granted the Orphan Drug Designation.
