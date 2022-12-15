CASI spikes as CAR-T therapy undergoes review in China for leukemia

Dec. 15, 2022 8:34 AM ETCASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. biotech CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced Thursday that Chinese regulators accepted the marketing application submitted by its partner Juventas Cell Therapy, Ltd. for CAR-T therapy CNCT19 targeted at certain patients with leukemia. CASI (CASI) shares gained ~6% in reaction.
  • With the new drug application (NDA), Juventas Cell seeks the authorization of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for CNCT19 to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (r/r B-ALL).
  • Its NDA is backed by initial data from a Phase 2 single-dose and multicenter clinical trial, which indicated ~67% and ~51% complete remission within three months and by the end of the third month, respectively, for CNCT19 among 39 evaluable adult patients with r/r B-ALL.
  • In 2019, CASI Pharma (CASI) announced a licensing agreement with Juventas Cell Therapy to obtain exclusive worldwide rights to CNCT19.
  • CNCT19 is an investigational CD-19-directed CAR-T therapy for which the China Center of Drug Evaluation has issued Breakthrough Designation status, and the FDA has granted the Orphan Drug Designation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.