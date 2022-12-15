HEXO GAAP EPS of -C$0.09, revenue of C$35.77M
Dec. 15, 2022 8:36 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO), HEXO:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- HEXO press release (NASDAQ:HEXO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -C$0.09.
- Revenue of C$35.77M (-28.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of C$(0.6) million during the three months ended October 31, 2022 (“Q1’23”), an improvement of C$6.9 million from the fourth quarter of FY22 (“Q4’22”), and an improvement of C$11 million from the first quarter of FY22 (“Q1’22”)
- Total operating expenses were significantly reduced by 69% or C$50.7 million quarter over quarter and 81% or C$100 million as compared to Q1’22.
- Operating cash outflows were reduced by C$27.7 million or 49% when compared to Q1’22.
- “We’ve redesigned and upgraded our Masson grow facility, have signed new cultivation agreements, including the partnerships with Entourage and Tilray, and have announced the launch of a top shelf, premium brand, T 2.0, into the Canadian marketplace. Our Redecan brand achieved record sales in the quarter and we’ve since increased our output of Redees pre-rolls by more than 300% with no capital investment, enabling us to expand our portfolio to meet consumer demand across Canada for these products.”
- Shares -3.97% PM.
- Sedar Filings
Comments