Jobless claims unexpectedly fall by 20K
Dec. 15, 2022
- Initial Jobless Claims: -20K to 211K vs. 230K expected and 231K prior (revised from 230K).
- 4-week moving average was 227.25K vs. 230.25K prior.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.671M vs. 1.671M consensus and 1.670M prior.
- The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% during the week ended Dec. 3, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 248,881 in the week ending Dec. 10, a decrease of 39,095 (or -13.6%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 15,922 (or -5.5%) from the previous week. There were 265,692 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
