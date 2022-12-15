Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) shares rose fractionally in premarket trading on Thursday as Morgan Stanley upgraded the media and entertainment company ahead of the upcoming possible spin-off of its live entertainment business.

Analyst Benjamin Swinburne boosted his rating on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to equal-weight from from underweight, noting that since the announcement was made on August 18 of a potential separation of its New York venues and a new company holding its stake in MSG Sphere, nightclub operator TAO and its networks, shares have fallen 33% compared to a 7% decline in the S&P 500. And though details on the spin have changed since that initial announcement, it's likely that a transaction would still unlock value for shareholders, Swinburne opined.

"As a result of the spin and the underperformance, we see a more balanced risk/reward and upgrade to [equal-weight]," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

In an updated sum-of-the-parts analysis, Swinburne noted that in a bull case, the value of both companies would be worth $75, but $25 in a bear case, as a result of leverage and potential for lower EBITDA.

However, Swinburne noted that over the next year, there is likely to be increased visibility into the profit potential for the $2.2B MSG Sphere project, as well as a better understanding of the earnings power of its New York venues, including Madison Square Garden. And even though regional sports networks, such as its namesake MSG, have continued to see pressure, Swinburne noted this is likely "already discounted" in the stock price.

Last month, Jefferies downgraded its rating on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) shares, citing “obfuscated” real estate values.

