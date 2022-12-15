Soligenix stock jumps 10% on filing seeking FDA approval of photodynamic therapy for cancer
Dec. 15, 2022 8:44 AM ETSoligenix, Inc. (SNGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) said it submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) to treat early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).
- HyBryte (SGX301) is a photodynamic therapy using safe, visible light in the red-yellow spectrum for activation. The active ingredient in HyBryte is synthetic hypericin, a photosensitizer which is topically applied to skin lesions that is taken up by the malignant T-cells, and then activated by visible light about 24 hours later, the company added.
- Soligenix noted that this treatment approach avoids the risk of secondary malignancies (including melanoma) seen with DNA-damaging drugs and other phototherapy which are dependent on ultraviolet exposure.
- "As the NDA has been granted both FDA orphan drug and fast track designations, we anticipate potential approval in the second half of 2023 as we continue advancing our preparations for U.S. launch, which is currently targeted for first quarter 2024," said Soligenix President and CEO Christopher Schaber.
- SNGX +11.11% to $0.60 premarket Dec. 15
