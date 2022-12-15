Meta Platforms, Silicon Ranch partner for seven new solar projects
Dec. 15, 2022 8:49 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- In an effort to support its regional operations with 100% renewable energy, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has partnered with power producer Silicon Ranch for seven new solar projects in Georgia and Tennessee.
- Working alongside Walton Electric Membership and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Silicon Ranch will supply renewable power to serve Meta's (META) data centers in Georgia and the Tennessee Valley. It will fund, build, own, operate and maintain the solar facilities over the life of each of the seven projects.
- Walton EMC executed contracts with Silicon Ranch for three new solar facilities in Georgia, totaling 560 MWAC. The projects will be delivered in each of the next three years to support Meta's operations. TVA, meanwhile, executed contracts for four new solar facilities in Tennessee totaling 160 MWAC that would be delivered in 2024.
- META shares are down over 2% premarket
