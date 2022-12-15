NantHealth executes 1-for-15 reverse stock split
Dec. 15, 2022 8:53 AM ETNantHealth, Inc. (NH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) has implemented a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-15 in a bid to increase the per share trading price of its common stock to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement.
- The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at commencement of trading on Friday, December 16, 2022. The move wil reduce the number of shares of the company’s common stock from ~115,550,244 shares to ~7,703,350 shares, but will not change the authorized number of shares of common stock, which will remain at 750M shares.
- NH shares are down 11% premarket
