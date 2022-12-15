PPL upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley on financial strength

Dec. 15, 2022 8:54 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Rob Williams, SA NY1 Comment

power distribution station

deyanarobova/iStock via Getty Images

PPL (NYSE:PPL) on Thursday was upgraded to an Overweight investment rating from Equal weight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They said the gas and electricity utility has and a comparably strong balance sheet and low regulatory risks, such as rate cases that determine how much it can charge customers.

“PPL (PPL) will be staying out of major rate cases until at least mid-2025, managing earnings growth through existing regulatory mechanisms and cost control rather than discrete general rate increases,” David Arcaro, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a Dec. 15 report.

The bank raised its price target for PPL (PPL) to $32 a share from $16, based on several metrics including a higher earnings multiple and an increase in its estimate for 2024 EPS to $1.70 from $1.69.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.