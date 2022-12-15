PPL (NYSE:PPL) on Thursday was upgraded to an Overweight investment rating from Equal weight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They said the gas and electricity utility has and a comparably strong balance sheet and low regulatory risks, such as rate cases that determine how much it can charge customers.

“PPL (PPL) will be staying out of major rate cases until at least mid-2025, managing earnings growth through existing regulatory mechanisms and cost control rather than discrete general rate increases,” David Arcaro, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a Dec. 15 report.

The bank raised its price target for PPL (PPL) to $32 a share from $16, based on several metrics including a higher earnings multiple and an increase in its estimate for 2024 EPS to $1.70 from $1.69.