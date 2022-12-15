IMV surges 40% on positive initial data from trial to treat Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

Dec. 15, 2022 8:57 AM ETIMV Inc. (IMV), IMV:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, germinal center B-cell subtype

OGphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is trading ~40% higher premarket after a mid-stage trial testing its lead DPX product, MVP-S, in combination with Merck's drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat relapsed, refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma showed complete response in patients who received at least three previous lines of treatment.
  • The phase 2 trial's, dubbed Vitalize, primary endpoint is Objective Response Rate, centrally evaluated per Lugano and measured by the number of subjects per arm achieving a best clinical response of Partial or Complete Response during the 2-year treatment period.
  • The combination will be evaluated in up to 102 participants with r/r DLBCL who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy and who are ineligible or have failed autologous stem cell transplant or CAR-T therapy.

