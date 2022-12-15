RUmble partners with Power Slap
Dec. 15, 2022 8:57 AM ETRumble Inc. (RUM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ:RUM) partners with Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting organization.
- The partnership will include an all-new exclusive show on Rumble focused on the sport and featuring Dana White, along with Power Slap starting a new Rumble channel and Locals’ community.
- Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski, commented, “This partnership with Power Slap is exactly the type of strategic investment that helps us grow and diversify our content library,. When Dana is excited about something like Power Slap, we listen,” Pavlovski continued. “He is a proven visionary in this space, and we can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey with Power Slap.”
Comments