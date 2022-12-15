eMagin bags $1.7M order from Collins Aerospace
Dec. 15, 2022 9:06 AM ETeMagin Corporation (EMAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) received an order of ~$1.7M for high-brightness OLED microdisplays from Collins Aerospace for its F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS).
- “Our OLED displays are recognized as the best fit for critical military applications such as the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display Systems supplied by Collins Elbit Vision Systems. The extensive functionality of the HMDS and the extreme conditions in which it must operate require our unique, high-brightness OLED display technology. This significant purchase order is another testament to the value we bring to mission-critical applications, and we are proud of our long and successful history of working closely with Collins Aerospace on several programs.” said CEO Andrew G. Sculley.
