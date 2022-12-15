PharmaTher gets FDA orphan drug status for ketamine for organ transplant complication
Dec. 15, 2022 9:11 AM ETPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PharmaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to ketamine to prevent ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) from organ transplantation.
- The company noted that it currently holds three other orphan drug designations from the FDA for ketamine: to treat status epilepticus; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and complex regional pain syndrome.
- IRI is a tissue damage caused when blood supply returns to tissue after a period of ischemia or lack of oxygen. The company noted that IRI in organ transplantation can result in a higher incidence of acute and chronic rejection.
- The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
