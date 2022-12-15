Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR:CA), Crew Energy (TSX:CR:CA) and i3 Energy (TSX:ITE:CA) were rated as a Buy by analysts at Cannacord Genuity who expanded their coverage of Canadian energy producers.

They also rated Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE:CA) and Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE:CA) as a Buy.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY:CA) was rated as a Hold.

“We remain constructive on the outlook for the Canadian E&P sector into 2023,” Mike Mueller, analyst at Cannacord Genuity, said in the Dec. 14 report. “We believe that investors have an opportunity to generate alpha when looking outside the broad sector/large-cap names.”