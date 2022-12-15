BK technologies secures $500,000 purchase order from Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Dec. 15, 2022 9:20 AM ETBK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) has received a purchased order worth $500,000 from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in California as part of the department's lifecycle replacement program.
- The order is for the company's BKR 5000 portable communications technology.
- "...Our BKR 5000 provides robust and reliable portable communications technology ideally suited to promote effective and safe field operations with its ability to connect emergency response professionals across diverse geographies. We're pleased to continue our support of Santa Barbara Fire in their efforts to protect the county's residents and landscapes," said John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies
