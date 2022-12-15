Bank of America upgraded BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on Thursday, citing the prospects of the company’s oncology franchise after its rival Moderna (MRNA) shared mid-stage data for its personalized mRNA cancer vaccine in combination with Merck’s (MRK) immunotherapy Keytruda.

The analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad maintained the $239 per share target on BioNTech (BNTX), noting that the stock’s current valuation offers an attractive entry point ahead of multiple opportunities for upside in the near term.

Specifically, they point to BioNTech’s (BNTX) mRNA-based individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (iNeST) autogene cevumeran (also known as BNT122), which is undergoing a Phase 2 trial in combination with Keytruda as a first-line treatment for advanced melanoma.

Ahmad and the team note that the data shared by Moderna (MRNA) has “a positive read-through” to BioNTech’s (BNTX) iNeST platform and validates its proof of concept ahead of the data from the melanoma trial expected in H1 2023.

Another iNeST trial is underway for BNT122 in surgically resected colorectal cancer patients, with data expected in the near term, the analysts point out. “In our view, the oncology pipeline (iNeST, FixVac, CAR-T, among others) represents the next leg of growth for the company and we see potential for upside as these programs mature,” they added.

Ahmad and the team also point to BioNTech’s (BNTX) mRNA-based flu/COVID combo vaccine noting that it offers an attractive opportunity to raise long-term booster vaccination rates as the flu market is more established.

In November, BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) announced the dosing initiation in a Phase 1 trial for the mRNA-based COVID/flu vaccine.