Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) said Thursday it would sell the MountainWest Pipelines in an all-cash transaction to Williams (NYSE:WMB) for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

SWX trading up +3.1% at $73.52 before the bell, Williams shares down marginally.

Under terms, Southwest will sell 100% of MountainWest, and net proceeds from the sale will be used to repay the company's $1.1 billion term loan.

The sale is expected to close in 2023 and represents an estimated loss, net of tax, of $350 - $425 million to Southwest, the company said.

MountainWest operates over 2,000 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline systems and also holds 56 billion cubic feet of total storage capacity.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company said it also determined to pursue a spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Centuri Group, to form a new independent publicly traded utility infrastructure services company.

The separation will result in two independent publicly traded companies: Southwest Gas and Centuri, and expects to make necessary filings to execute the separation in Q1 of 2023.

Southwest said Centuri, which has already been operating using a standalone business model, is not expecting any material changes to its operations and cost structure.

Southwest said neither the company nor Centuri are expecting significant dis-synergies from spin-off.

The separation is expected to be completed in about 12 months and to be tax free to Southwest Gas and its stockholders.