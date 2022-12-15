Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares dropped by more than 10% in pre-market trading Thursday as investors reacted to the gaming platform company's November business update, which showed a negative impact from the effects of a strong U.S. dollar.

Roblox (RBLX) said estimated that bookings, a key measure of the company's health, finished in a range of $222M to $225M, which was up between 5% and 7% from November 2021. The company said that the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other major currencies such as the British pound and the euro "had an adverse impact on bookings" and cut bookings growth between 4% and 5% from a year ago.

While bookings on the whole did rise on a year-over-year basis, Roblox (RBLX) said it average bookings per daily user were between $3.92 and $3.97, which was down 7% to 9% from a year ago. At the same time, daily active users rose 15% from November 2021, to 56.7M users.

Total revenue rose between 1% and 3% from a year ago, to a range of $190M to $193M.

Roblox's (RBLX) November update came after recent reports said the company poached longtime Apple (AAPL) executive John Stauffer to be the company's new vice president of engineering.