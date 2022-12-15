Mullen Automotive discloses purchase order valued at $200M

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) announced that it landed a purchase order for 6K Class 1 EV cargo vans from Randy Marion Isuzu. The firm order agreement is valued at approximately $200M.

Randy Marion Isuzu is described as one of the largest and most respected commercial vehicle dealer groups in the U.S. Mullen recently announced RMA as its first commercial dealer partner to offer sales, service and parts for Mullen Automotive’s commercial vehicle lineup.

"The Randy Marion Automotive team is fully aligned with our Class 1 EV plan and is well positioned to help us capitalize on our first mover advantage in the commercial EV segments," said Mullen CEO David Michery.

Mullen Automotive's (MULN) commercial EV lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products. The company's entire commercial vehicle lineup will be manufactured out of the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center located outside Tunica, Mississippi.

Shares of Mullen (MULN) were halted during the premarket session on Thursday just ahead of the corporate announcement.