JetBlue, Allegiant downgraded as Cowen assesses airlines

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Allegiant Travel were downgraded to Hold-equivalent ratings at Cowen amid consolidation and cost concerns at the carriers.

For JetBlue, equity analyst Helane Becker dimmed her view of the carrier amid uncertainty about its merger with Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The merger is “likely to be a distraction” in 2023 as the airline grapples with a difficult macroeconomic environment.

A price target cut to $9 from a prior $10 accompanied the downgrade to Market Perform from Outperform .

For Allegiant (ALGT), the price target was more significant. Alongside a downgrade to Market Perform from Outperform, the firm cut its price target to $80 from a prior $120.

“The shares have underperformed the peer group this year, costs continue to rise, and the Sunseeker Resort opening is delayed again. We do not believe these shares can outperform the group in 2023,” Becker said bluntly. “We believe the shares of Allegiant will continue to trade in a narrow range as airlines see a mix shift to more international travel from domestic travel, even among consumers.”

That said, Becker was not entirely downbeat. She raised her rating on Copa Holdings (CPA) amid a recovery in major Latin American markets and the growing popularity of stopovers in Central America.

We are upgrading the common shares of Copa Holdings to Outperform from Market Perform to reflect our view that Copa is seeing improved performance, and is likely to be an airline that wins the recovery,” she advised clients. “We expect Copa to resume its 40% dividend payout, likely as early as February 2023.”

She raised her price target to $98 from a prior $80 alongside the upgrade to Outperform.

JetBlue (JBLU) stock slipped over 2% and Allegiant (ALGT) edged nearly 4% lower at Thursday's market open. Copa Holdings (CPA), meanwhile, rose 0.22%.

