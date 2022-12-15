Microsoft reportedly seeing customers becoming more averse to software bundles
Dec. 15, 2022 9:33 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has reportedly seen some pushback from customers who have become more averse to software bundles and instead only want to pay for software they use.
- Microsoft's (MSFT) software bundle, known as E5, has included cybersecurity and compliance tools in the past, but customers are looking for only certain tools and not everything. As such, the deals they are striking are worth roughly 5% less than previous deals, The Information reported, citing two Microsoft salespeople.
- The salespeople added that they had difficulty sales quotas for E5 in recent quarters.
- Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft (MSFT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell nearly 1.5% to $253.51 in premarket trading.
- On Wednesday, Microsoft (MSFT) announced a new investment in a silicon battery startup.
Comments (6)