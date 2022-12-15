Wells Fargo predicted Thursday that 2023 will represent a "back-and-forth year" for the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) (NYSEARCA:VOO) (IVV), with stocks likely to see early weakness followed by a rebound later in the year.

Ultimately, the financial institution set a 2023 price target for the S&P 500 of 4200, up about 7% from current levels around 3910. However, the firm warned that the index had a downside risk to ~3400 should rates rise and spreads widen.

"We expect 2023 to be a back-and-forth year, with double-digit sell-offs driven by Fed and economic concerns," Wells Fargo stated in a note to clients. "Ultimately, we see equities ending higher as the inflation fever breaks; the economy enters a malaise (not a sharp recession); and interest rates plateau."

Given these conditions, the bank believes that mid-cap growth is the "sweet spot" for investors as they offer attractive valuation, steady growth characteristics, a favorable macro environment, and constructive technicals.

For investors who share Wells Fargo's view of the market, here is group of mid-cap growth exchange traded funds to consider:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT), iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK), SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG), Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG), Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) and the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY).

Year-to-date price action: VOT -24.6%, IJK -16.9%, MDYG -16.7%, IMCG -22.2%, IVOG -16%, RFG -18.1%, and FNY -20.6%.

In broader financial news, the major averages opened Thursday’s trading session to the downside against a hawkish ECB and drop in jobless claims.