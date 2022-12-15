Synchrony credit card metrics slip in November, edging down to prepandemic levels

Dec. 15, 2022

  • Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) credit card delinquency rate rose to 3.6% in November from 3.4% in October and from 2.6% in November 2021, as credit quality normalizes toward prepandemic levels.
  • By contrast, Synchrony (SYF) core delinquency rate was 4.6% in November 2019, before the pandemic hit the economy.
  • Its adjusted net charge-off rate of 3.7% from 3.4% in the previous month and from 2.5% in the year-ago ago month. The November 2019 level was 4.9%.
  • Period-end receivables of $90.0B climbed from $87.4B in October and from $79.6B at Nov. 30, 2021.
  • Synchrony (SYF) stock fell 2.9% in Thursday morning trading after retail sales fell more than expected in November.

