Synchrony credit card metrics slip in November, edging down to prepandemic levels
Dec. 15, 2022 9:42 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) credit card delinquency rate rose to 3.6% in November from 3.4% in October and from 2.6% in November 2021, as credit quality normalizes toward prepandemic levels.
- By contrast, Synchrony (SYF) core delinquency rate was 4.6% in November 2019, before the pandemic hit the economy.
- Its adjusted net charge-off rate of 3.7% from 3.4% in the previous month and from 2.5% in the year-ago ago month. The November 2019 level was 4.9%.
- Period-end receivables of $90.0B climbed from $87.4B in October and from $79.6B at Nov. 30, 2021.
- Synchrony (SYF) stock fell 2.9% in Thursday morning trading after retail sales fell more than expected in November.
