Kintara surges 15% on FDA orphan drug tag for VAL-083 to treat brain cancer in children
Dec. 15, 2022 9:46 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kintara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock rose ~15% on Thursday after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to VAL-083 to treat diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).
- DIPG is a rare and aggressive brain cancer in children. The tumor forms in cells called glial in a part of the brain stem called pons.
- "This is another important step for us in evaluating VAL-083 as a treatment for brain tumors in addition to our lead indication of glioblastoma," said Kintara's President and CEO Robert Hoffman.
- The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
