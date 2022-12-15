NanoString spikes as CEO and CFO purchase shares

Dec. 15, 2022

  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) jumped ~9% in the morning hours Thursday after its Chief Executive Officer Brad Gray and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Bailey disclosed the purchase of over $700K worth of company stock.
  • According to regulatory filings on Wednesday, Gray had bought ~67.6K NSTG shares at $7.38 apiece on Dec. 12, raising his stake at the company by ~33% to ~270.0K after a transaction worth $499.4K.
  • Meanwhile, Bailey had bought ~29.2K shares on Dec. 13 at $8.05 apiece for $234.7K, increasing his ownership by ~151% to ~48.5K.
  • The purchases come at a time when NanoString (NSTG) has lost more than ~78% over the past 12 months, including nearly a third of its value in early November after the company slashed its 2022 revenue guidance citing changes to product mix.
  • However, Wall Street has strongly backed the company, issuing five Buy ratings, one hold rating, and no Sell or Strong Sell ratings.

