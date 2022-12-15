McDonald's looks to solar energy to power supply chain

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and five of its suppliers signed a deal to buy close to 190 megawatts of power from Blue Jay Solar Farm.

The deal is reported by Bloomberg to represent enough solar energy to power all the warehouses, distribution centers and other elements of McDonald's logistical supply chain for its U.S. restaurants.

Italian power giant Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) is building Blue Jay Solar farm about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

McDonald's (MCD) has a broad goal to cut greenhouse emissions by 36% by 2030 and become net zero by 2050.

What to watch: Loop Capital Markets expects "Better Burger" to be the next big thing for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in the U.S. next year based on what the firm is hearing from franchisees. Analyst Alton Stump thinks the Better Burger rollout could lift U.S. comparable sales by 400 to 500 basis points by the second half of 2023.

