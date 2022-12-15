Kimco Realty announces reorganization into UPREIT structure
Dec. 15, 2022 9:51 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) on Thursday announced a holding company reorganization, which would restructure the firm as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT.
- A new holding company will become the publicly traded parent company by way of an intercompany merger, while the current corporation will convert to a limited liability company called Kimco Realty OP controlled by the publicly traded parent company.
- The reorganization will provide a platform for Kimco (KIM) to more efficiently acquire properties in a tax-deferred manner.
- The UPREIT structure will allow for property owners to exchange their property for ownership shares in the REIT.
- Kimco OP will function as the operating partnership in the UPREIT.
- The reorganization is not expected to have any material impact on Kimco's (KIM) financial position, financial statements, debt securities, or operations.
- The restructuring will not impact dividend payments.
- The intercompany merger is expected to be effective January 1 and the conversion to a limited liability company is expected to be effective soon after.
