Bank of America picked up coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) again with a Buy ratings.

The firm is confident on the upside for the electric vehicle maker and sees it as one of the most attractive among the universe of start-up electric vehicle automakers and also a relative competitive threat to the universe of incumbent automakers.

"We believe LCID currently has more pieces of the puzzle in place and in process than most of its peers which, steered by a management team with impressive experience, should push the company more successfully from concept to commercialization."

BofA's price objective on LCID of $21 is based on a 4X EV/sales multiple and and 127X EV/EBITDA multiple off 2025 estimates. The price objective is roughly 0.5X EV/sales and 4X EV/EBITDA on pro-forma capital-induced 2030 estimates.

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID) fell 1.56% in early trading on Thursday. See the advanced trading chart.