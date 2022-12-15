Aramco, TotalEnergies tie up to construct petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia
Dec. 15, 2022 10:11 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), ARMCOBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Aramco and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) on Thursday announced that the companies have taken a final investment decision for the construction of a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia, valued around $11 billion.
- The construction of the “Amiral” complex is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2023 with commercial operation targeted to start in 2027.
- About $4 billion will be funded through equity by Aramco (62.5%) and TotalEnergies (37.5%), the companies said.
- The complex will be owned, operated, and integrated with the existing SATORP refinery located in Jubail on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast.
- The complex will also provide feedstock to other petrochemical and specialty chemical plants, located in the Jubail industrial area, which will be built, owned and operated by globally renowned downstream investors, entailing an estimated additional $4 billion of investments.
Comments