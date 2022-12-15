Aramco, TotalEnergies tie up to construct petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia

Dec. 15, 2022 10:11 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), ARMCOBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Exterior view of the headquarters of the oil company TotalEnergies, formerly known as Total

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aramco and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) on Thursday announced that the companies have taken a final investment decision for the construction of a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia, valued around $11 billion.
  • The construction of the “Amiral” complex is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2023 with commercial operation targeted to start in 2027.
  • About $4 billion will be funded through equity by Aramco (62.5%) and TotalEnergies (37.5%), the companies said.
  • The complex will be owned, operated, and integrated with the existing SATORP refinery located in Jubail on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast.
  • The complex will also provide feedstock to other petrochemical and specialty chemical plants, located in the Jubail industrial area, which will be built, owned and operated by globally renowned downstream investors, entailing an estimated additional $4 billion of investments.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.