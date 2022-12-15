Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) added ~7% in the morning hours Thursday after Cambodia, the leading supplier of non-human primates to the U.S. market, dismissed reports of restrictions on its exports of monkeys for medical research amid an ongoing DoJ probe.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Cambodia announced Wednesday that the country would continue to export the long-tailed macaques known as crab-eating monkeys to overseas markets, including the U.S., Phnom Penh-based English daily Khmer Times reported.

Charles River (CRL) shares slipped in late November after the company disclosed potential constraints on its NHP supplies after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) criminally charged two officials and a supplier of non-human primates ((NHPs)) from Cambodia.

“In the coming days, we will export more monkeys to the United States,” Im Rachna, a spokeswoman for Cambodia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, said, confirming an upcoming shipment to the country despite the ongoing court case.

After Charles River (CRL) disclosed the supply issues, Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Daley highlighted the potential impact on Inotiv (NOTV) and Laboratory Corporation (LH).

