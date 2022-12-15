Moody's issues negative outlook on Dole

Dec. 15, 2022

Moody's cut is outlook on Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) to negative from stable.

The ratings agency said the cut reflects its expectation that Dole (DOLE) will continue to face inflationary headwinds, foreign currency translation losses, and operational challenges in the next twelve months. That all is seen adding up to pressure on the company to improve its weak free cash flow and reduce leverage.

Moody's warned that rising prices for materials such as fertilizers, as well as inflation pressures in labor and freight are increasing operating costs. While Dole (DOLE) is seen having reasonably good pricing power to help pass along rising costs, the low margin and free cash flow provides only modest flexibility to quickly reduce leverage. Moody's nonetheless affirmed the current ratings on Dole (DOLE) based on expectations that the company will be able to reduce its Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage to below 4.0x in the next 12 to 18 months and generate positive free cash flow if cost pressures moderate.

