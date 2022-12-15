Wolfspeed extends silicon carbide wafer supply deal with major semiconductor company

  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has expanded an existing multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply deal with a major semiconductor company.
  • The expanded agreement, now worth ~$225M, will see Wolfspeed supply its 150 mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers to the undisclosed semiconductor power devices maker.
  • Cengiz Balkas, SVP and GM of Materials for Wolfspeed, said: "This agreement further strengthens our long-time cooperation with a best-in-class power semiconductor manufacturer. This well-established partnership, paired with our most recent announcement of a multi-billion-dollar materials expansion in North Carolina, is a huge step forward in our mission of transitioning the industry from silicon to silicon carbide."
  • The supply agreement also supports silicon carbide applications in broad markets including renewable energy and storage, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, industrial power supplies, traction and variable speed drives.

