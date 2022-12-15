Citi puts Capital One on negative catalyst watch as credit trends normalize
Dec. 15, 2022 10:28 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich put Capital One (NYSE:COF) on a 90-day negative catalyst watch as near-term credit trends may weigh on the shares.
- Discussing U.S. consumer finance names, "the combination of 'normalization' of credit losses, seasoning of loan growth, and tougher seasonality should mean tougher fundamentals and optically weaker credit in coming months," the analyst said in a note to clients.
- Citi's proprietary credit card spend data indicates a noticeable slowdown in recent months, "indicating that robust loan growth for credit card issuers may also slow," Cyganovich said.
- Still, Citi has a Buy rating on Capital One (COF), citing its valuation relative to recession modeled EPS.
- Meanwhile, the SA Quant system rates COF a Hold, while the average Wall Street rating is Buy.
- Overall, credit card stocks are weak as credit metrics normalize to prepandemic levels and retail sales fell more than expected in November. (Credit quality stayed robust during much of the pandemic as the government provided fiscal relief.) Capital One (COF) shares dipped 3.6% in Thursday midmorning trading.
- Earlier, Capital One (COF) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates climbed in November
